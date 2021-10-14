11,11111,111 ENTIRELY UNIQUEUNIQUE COLLECTIBLE CREATURESCREATURES

10,000

Creatures sold in the public sale

1,000

Creatures reserved for the Highrise community to be distributed in Grabs, event rewards and giveaways

111

Creatures reserved for employees of Pocket Worlds

CREATURE TRAITSTRAITS

Each creature is composed of unique, hand-crafted items that can be individually worn within the Highrise Metaverse. Each item can vary in rarities of Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary.

400+ handcrafted elements

The leadingleading mobile metaversemetaverse

With over 10 million members, Highrise is the leading mobile-first metaverse. Every day, Highrise citizens create rooms, style avatars, host experiences, and much more. Items and the item economy are core to Highrise’s massive engaged community, and we’re excited to bring true digital ownership to the next 100 million people.

Highrise is funded by and partnered with the leading investors in gaming, technology and blockchain.

ROADMAP

1.
Drop 10,000 Creatures

Our first NFT drop will be 10,000 unique creature outfits that can be worn in Highrise. They will include access to an exclusive Creature Club room in Highrise.

2.
LAND SALE

We'll be selling premiere real estate in Highrise. These will be rooms with furniture that will have a dedicated location in the Highrise.

3.
Breeding

Owners of 2 Highrise Creatures will be able to breed additional Highrise Club collections.

4.
In-game Minting

We are developing technology to mint existing items as NFTs within Highrise in partnership with Immutable X.

5.
Official Marketplace

We will launch an official Highrise marketplace for Highrise NFTs.

6.
Highrise Tokens

We are working on implementing utility tokens in Highrise. They will support Play 2 Earn mechanics in Highrise.

7.
All NFTs in Highrise

We will be adding the ability to display all NFTs on Ethereum and Immutable inside Highrise. Citizens can make galleries and more with their NFTs.

frequently asked questionsquestions

What are NFTs?

NFTs stand for Non-Fungible Tokens. Non-fungible means that it’s unique and can’t be replaced with something else. For example, US Dollars are fungible: every dollar is equivalent. If you traded one dollar for another, you’d still just have a dollar.

In contrast, a unique piece of art like the Mona Lisa is non-fungible. If you traded the Mona Lisa for another piece of art, you’d have a different piece of art. Importantly, even if you traded it for a carbon copy of the Mona Lisa, you still wouldn’t own the Mona Lisa. The Mona Lisa is one-of-a-kind and not interchangeable with any other piece of art.

Learn more on our blog here.

What blockchain technology are you using?

We are implementing our first batch of NFTs on the Immutable X Layer 2 blockchain. This is an eco-friendly chain that is backed by the security of Ethereum. We are one of the first partners to work with Immutable X to bring this exciting technology to market. Learn more about Immutable X by clicking here.

How can I purchase Highrise Creature Club NFTs?

You'll be able to purchase HCC NFTs via MetaMask on the SuperFarm launchpad.

Will minting or trading cost gas?

Immutable X enables us to offer NFTs with zero gas or transaction fees. You will need to pay a gas fee to bridge your ETH to the Immutable X blockchain.

When is the sale?

The whitelist sale begins at 10AM EST on Nov 29th. The public sale begins 3 hours later.

Will there be a whitelist for pre-sale?

Yes. We are adding people to the whitelist through Discord. Join the Discord and participate in competitions to be added!

Aren't NFTs bad for the environment?

We are working with Immutable X's Layer 2 blockchain technology. Immutable X is carbon neutral by using zero-knowledge proofs. They  take NFT trades or mints that normally occur directly on Ethereum, and instead have those ethereum keys sign transactions that they batch into a compressed validity proof and upload to L1 Ethereum.

You can learn more about Immutable X's carbon neutral approach here.

oct 20th

Announcing Highrise Creature Club NFTs

Today, we’re announcing our first project to bring blockchain technology to Highrise: the Highrise Creature Club.

oct 13th

How NFTs are changing digital economies

There’s a lot of confusion about what NFTs actually are — especially regarding their implications for the future.

oct 7th

“You bought a virtual shirt?”

We’ve heard that line before. From our parents, our friends, sometimes even strangers.