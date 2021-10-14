11,11111,111 ENTIRELY UNIQUEUNIQUE COLLECTIBLE CREATURESCREATURES
Creatures sold in the public sale
Creatures reserved for the Highrise community to be distributed in Grabs, event rewards and giveaways
Creatures reserved for employees of Pocket Worlds
CREATURE TRAITS
400+ handcrafted elements
The leading mobile metaverse
ROADMAP
Drop 10,000 Creatures
Our first NFT drop will be 10,000 unique creature outfits that can be worn in Highrise. They will include access to an exclusive Creature Club room in Highrise.
LAND SALE
We'll be selling premiere real estate in Highrise. These will be rooms with furniture that will have a dedicated location in the Highrise.
Breeding
Owners of 2 Highrise Creatures will be able to breed additional Highrise Club collections.
In-game Minting
We are developing technology to mint existing items as NFTs within Highrise in partnership with Immutable X.
Official Marketplace
We will launch an official Highrise marketplace for Highrise NFTs.
Highrise Tokens
We are working on implementing utility tokens in Highrise. They will support Play 2 Earn mechanics in Highrise.
All NFTs in Highrise
We will be adding the ability to display all NFTs on Ethereum and Immutable inside Highrise. Citizens can make galleries and more with their NFTs.
frequently asked questions
What are NFTs?
NFTs stand for Non-Fungible Tokens. Non-fungible means that it’s unique and can’t be replaced with something else. For example, US Dollars are fungible: every dollar is equivalent. If you traded one dollar for another, you’d still just have a dollar.
In contrast, a unique piece of art like the Mona Lisa is non-fungible. If you traded the Mona Lisa for another piece of art, you’d have a different piece of art. Importantly, even if you traded it for a carbon copy of the Mona Lisa, you still wouldn’t own the Mona Lisa. The Mona Lisa is one-of-a-kind and not interchangeable with any other piece of art.
What blockchain technology are you using?
We are implementing our first batch of NFTs on the Immutable X Layer 2 blockchain. This is an eco-friendly chain that is backed by the security of Ethereum. We are one of the first partners to work with Immutable X to bring this exciting technology to market. Learn more about Immutable X by clicking here.
How can I purchase Highrise Creature Club NFTs?
You'll be able to purchase HCC NFTs via MetaMask on the SuperFarm launchpad.
Will minting or trading cost gas?
Immutable X enables us to offer NFTs with zero gas or transaction fees. You will need to pay a gas fee to bridge your ETH to the Immutable X blockchain.
When is the sale?
The whitelist sale begins at 10AM EST on Nov 29th. The public sale begins 3 hours later.
Will there be a whitelist for pre-sale?
Yes. We are adding people to the whitelist through Discord. Join the Discord and participate in competitions to be added!
Aren't NFTs bad for the environment?
We are working with Immutable X's Layer 2 blockchain technology. Immutable X is carbon neutral by using zero-knowledge proofs. They take NFT trades or mints that normally occur directly on Ethereum, and instead have those ethereum keys sign transactions that they batch into a compressed validity proof and upload to L1 Ethereum.
You can learn more about Immutable X's carbon neutral approach here.
Discord
Join our Discord where we share updates about the Highrise Creature Club, NFTs, and the future of Highrise's economy.