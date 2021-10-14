NFTs stand for Non-Fungible Tokens. Non-fungible means that it’s unique and can’t be replaced with something else. For example, US Dollars are fungible: every dollar is equivalent. If you traded one dollar for another, you’d still just have a dollar.

In contrast, a unique piece of art like the Mona Lisa is non-fungible. If you traded the Mona Lisa for another piece of art, you’d have a different piece of art. Importantly, even if you traded it for a carbon copy of the Mona Lisa, you still wouldn’t own the Mona Lisa. The Mona Lisa is one-of-a-kind and not interchangeable with any other piece of art.

